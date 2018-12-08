Contact Us
Oakland PD: Debris Trail Leads To Hit-Run DWI Driver

Jerry DeMarco
Officers responding to Saturday’s crash on Ramapo Valley Road near Pawnee Avenue “located parts to a dark-colored 2017 Infinity Q50 and followed a trail in the roadway."
A drunk driver fled the scene after his sedan slammed into a utility pole, said Oakland police who had little trouble tracking him down.

Officers responding to Saturday’s crash on Ramapo Valley Road near Pawnee Avenue “located parts to a dark-colored 2017 Infinity Q50 and followed a trail in the roadway from the crash scene to a residence on Blackfoot Trail,” Capt. Christian Eldridge said.

In the driveway they found Steven Scalabrini, 27, the captain said.

Scalabrini, an estimating engineer who previously worked in building management for the borough school district (2008-2012), was taken into custody and charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a crash.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing, under John’s Law, Eldridge said.

