Oakland PD: Drunk Hit-Run Driver Caught

Jerry DeMarco
Police didn't have to travel far to find their suspect.
A drunk driver from Oakland kept going after his SUV hit a pickup truck and a mailbox on his block, said police who arrested him.

Robert Imhoff, 59, was arrested after police found his damaged 2018 Ford Explorer down the street from the Spear Street incident just after 10 p.m. Friday, Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

He was charged with DWI, processed and released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing, under John’s Law.

