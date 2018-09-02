Out-Of-Control Dump Truck Crashes Into Ridgewood Backyard Play Set

No one was injured after an out-of-control landscaping dump truck careened down an embankment and into a children’s backyard playset in Ridgewood on Wednesday.

The Abma’s Landscaping driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the roadway at Beechwood Road and Palmer Court, then headed down the embankment, over a retaining wall and into the playset in a neighboring yard.

A heavy duty tow truck with a hydraulic crane removed the truck and trailer.

Ridgewood firefighters and EMS joined police at the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

