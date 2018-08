Traffic on Route 208 in Hawthorne was backed up in both directions as Tuesday's evening rush began after a vehicle overturned in a crash, sending two people to the hospital.

The northbound highway was temporarily closed, with traffic diverted at Goffle Road.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

Michael Jannicelli contributed to this account.

