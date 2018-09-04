Contact Us
Pair Wanted On Warrants Nabbed By Franklin Lakes PD, Released Under Bail Reform

Franklin Lakes police continue to net out-of-towners wanted on warrants. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Lakes PBA

Franklin Lakes police continued to pick off out-of-town motorists wanted on outstanding warrants – and not just on Route 208.

A stop on Colonial Road on Wednesday turned up warrants on two Paterson men, both of whom were being sought by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

William Stokes, 52, also was wanted out of Paterson and Wayne, while Kiwan Bradley, 35, also was wanted out of Fairfield, the captain said.

Stokes was taken to the Passaic County Jail -- only to be ordered released by a judge slightly over 24 hours later under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Bradley was released.

