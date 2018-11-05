Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Palisades Park Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 2 Children

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Edward Lee of Palisades Park, 28 and unemployed.
Edward Lee of Palisades Park, 28 and unemployed. Photo Credit: BCPO

A 28-year-old unemployed Palisades Park man was charged with sexually assaulting two children.

Edward S. Lee was arrested Tuesday, more than a month after the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office received a report that he had sexually assaulted two children, Acting Bergen Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Lee was charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count each of sex assault by sexual contact and sexual contact, Calo said.

He is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Hackensack court Friday.

