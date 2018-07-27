Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Palisades Park PD: Day Laborer Cons Ex-Coworker Into Fishing Trip, Then Assaults, Robs Him

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Justiniano Santizo Simon
Justiniano Santizo Simon Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PALISADES PARK PD

A day laborer from Palisades Park lured a former co-worker to a remote area, then hit him in the head with a rock and stole his cowboy hat and other belongings, said authorities who arrested him.

Justiniano Santizo Simon, 53, brought the victim behind the Shop Rite to Overpeck Creek on Thursday -- purportedly to go fishing -- then assaulted and robbed him, Police Chief Mark Jackson said.

Police tracked down Simon and arrested him Friday night on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and luring an adult, Jackson said.

They also charged him with giving them a bogus Social Security card as identification and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, the chief said.

A judge the next day ordered Santizo-Simon released, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.