Paramus Golf Course Emergency Landing: Pilot Was Just On PBS Documentary

UPDATE: In a random coincidence, a teacher featured in a PBS special about aviation this past week was involved in an emergency landing at the Paramus Golf Course early Sunday afternoon.

Three minor injuries were reported after the 1984 fixed-wing, single-engine Mooney M20K made an emergency landing around 12:30 p.m. on the fairway of the 9th hole off Paramus Road.

"Three minor injuries, none serious," involving two adults and a child, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told Daily Voice.

Four occupants in all were on the plane, he said.

Pilot Jonas De Leon, a science teacher at Gregorio Luperón High School for Science and Mathematics in Manhattan, participates in a national program that introduces youngsters to aviation.

The program was featured this past week on PBS.

ALSO SEE: Jonas De Leon used to watch jets zooming by overhead from the porch of his childhood home, dreaming of what it would feel like to fly.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/education/this-high-school-aviation-program-aims-to-stave-off-the-pilot-shortage

