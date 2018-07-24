Paramus Mayor's Son Escapes Serious Injury In Fatal Jersey Shore Crash

The son of Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera escaped serious injury Friday morning when another driver ran a red light on a Jersey Shore highway, hit two more vehicles, then slammed head-on into a box truck, killing her 91-year-old passenger, police said.

Richard LaBarbiera Jr., 22, had the right of way when his 2017 Jeep Cherokee was struck by a 2013 Ford Focus at a Route 72 intersection in Stafford Township just before 10 a.m., police there said.

The Focus – driven by 73-year-old Barbara Angeline 73 of Manahawkin – then struck a 2009 Chrysler van, seriously injuring a 61-year-old driver who was flown by medical chopper to the Atlantic City Trauma Center, they said.

Angeline’s car then struck a van and slamming into the truck, both of which were waiting at a light coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Angeline sustained severe injuries and was flown to the Jersey Shore Trauma Center in Neptune.

Her passenger -- Johannah Griffin, 91 of Ship Bottom – died in the crash, Stafford police said.

LaBarbiera and the occupants of the other vehicles weren’t injured seriously, they said.

“Preliminary investigation shows Angeline failed to obey a red traffic signal for Route 72 E/W,” police said in a statement.

"Thank you for all those calling and reaching out," LaBarbiera's father said.

"Richard is fine," the mayor wrote. "Big shout out Stafford first responders for excellent job."Please keep family and friends of other victims in your thoughts and prayers....."

