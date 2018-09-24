Park Ridge PD: Fugitive Burglar Caught Sleeping In Resident’s Truck

A Park Ridge police officer tipped off by a homeowner found a South Jersey fugitive sleeping in a local resident’s truck early Thursday following a car burglary report hours earlier, authorities said.

Their colleagues from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake helped borough police search for three men in hoodies who another resident said was trying to get into cars on Fourth Street just after 1:30 a.m., Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

During the search, borough police Sgt. James Babcock found an unoccupied vehicle reported stolen two days earlier of Lyndhurst on Mae Court, he said.

Six hours later, police received the report of a sleeping intruder who the South Fifth Street homeowner found him in his truck, Rampolla said.

The heavyset, tattooed suspect was easy to describe ( see photo above ).

A short time later, Park Ridge Officer Dan Hoffmann captured 26-year-old Scott B. Hudson of West Wilwood in the area of Third Street and Ridge Avenue with the assistance of Sgt. Michael Babcock and police from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake.

Hudson, who gave the officers false ID, had been carrying Suboxone and Clonazepam, the captain said.

He remained held Thursday on charges that include burglary, hindering and drug offenses – and will stay there on a warrant out of Cape May County for escaping detention. Records show he'd been arrested on burglary in Cape May County two years ago.

“An investigation continues since reported criminal activity took place in surrounding jurisdictions during the same time period,” Rampolla said.

He thanked Montvale and Woodcliff Lake police, as well as the residents who called them right away or provided home surveillance video.

The captain urged anyone who sees or is the victim of a crime to immediately contact their local police department. Anyone with information on the current car burglary spree is asked to contact Detective Chris Puglis: Cpuglis@ParkRidgePolice.com / (201) 391-5401 ext. 5236 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.