Passaic PD: Officers Quickly Nab Recently-Released Ex-Con Who Robbed Bakery Delivery Driver

Jerry DeMarco
Thomas “Shaking” Brinson
Thomas “Shaking” Brinson Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

Passaic police quickly captured an ex-con recently released from prison moments after he robbed a bakery delivery driver at gunpoint before dawn Tuesday, authorities said.

Thomas “Shaking” Brinson, 41, approached the 38-year-old driver for Hermanos Bakery on Aspen Place just after 2 a.m., pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

He took the Kearny man’s wallet, which held cash, credit cards, and identification, the chief said.

Patrol officers descended on the area and grabbed the 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound Brinson, of Paterson, in front of 262 Passaic Street, Guzman said.

“The victim was unharmed and the handgun has yet to be recovered,” the chief said Tuesday morning.

Brinson has spent four of the past six and a half years in prison – first from February 2012 to March 2015 for robberies out of Bergen County and then from February 2017 to this past February, also for robbery.

Most of his Bergen crimes were committed in Garfield and Wallington, records show.

Brinson remained held in the city lockup Tuesday pending transfer to the Passaic County Jail on a variety of armed robbery and weapons counts – as well as for two unrelated holdups that city police said he committed.

