Passaic Prosecutor: $100,000 In Heroin Seized, Six Arrested With Help From DEA, Local Town PDs

Passaic County prosecutor’s detectives removed roughly $100,000 worth of heroin from circulation while arresting six people with help from the DEA and local police in Bogota, Clifton, Passaic and Totowa, authorities said.

Warranted raids were launched at several locations in Bergen and Passaic counties, leading to the seizure of nearly 10 pounds of heroin -- more than two pounds of it uncut and the rest packaged into 3,000 glassine envelopes, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Also seized was $40,000 in suspected drug proceeds, she said.

Arrested after the four-month investigation were:

Moises Soriano, 45, and Tiahra Ilarraza-Reyes, 32, both of Passaic, on various narcotics charges, including operating a drug facility and conspiracy;

Angelo Nieves, 49, and Robert Nieves, of Paterson, on various drug counts, as well as conspiracy and child endangerment;

Tiahra Ilarraza-Reyes, Theodore Tejada, 37, of Paterson, on charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute it;

David Laboy, 51, of Bogota, on charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute it and conspiracy.

