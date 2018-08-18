Passaic Sheriff: Loaded Gun, Ammo, 2,000 Heroin Envelopes Seized In Home Raid On Quiet Street

A Passaic County sheriff’s raid on a home in an otherwise quiet neighborhood turned up a loaded gun, dozens of rounds of ammunition and nearly 2,000 glassine envelopes of heroin worth roughly $5,000 on the street, authorities said.

Three men were arrested during the raid, which followed a two-month investigation into drug dealing from the single-family home on Plymouth Road, barely 1,000 feet from a Catholic elementary school, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Raheem T. McCoy, 41, and Rajon S. Leftwich, 25, were both seen going in and out of the house to sell drugs out front, the sheriff said.

Officers immediately grabbed Leftwich during the Aug. 9 raid, then found McCoy hiding in a bedroom, he said.

A third man, it turned out, was wanted on warrants out of Paterson and Saddle Brook, the sheriff said.

Along with $935 in drug cash, Berdnik said his squad found:

1,910 glassine envelopes of heroin;

A digital scale;

A loaded M &P model 22A handgun that the sheriff said McCoy claimed was his;

Seventy-three .22-caliber bullets;

Eighty-three .380-caliber bullets;

Twenty-six .9mm bullets;

Two gun holsters.

Although both were sent to the Passaic County Jail on a variety of charges, a judge ordered Leftwich released less than 24 hours later.

McCoy remained held in the county lockup on Monday.

