Passaic Sheriff's Officers Pose As Customers, Bust Six At Hotels, Massage Parlor

Passaic County sheriff’s officers who attacked prostitution on two fronts made several arrests Friday – most at highway hotels and a couple more at a local massage parlor – by posing as customers, authorities said.

Arrests were made at a Lakeview Avenue spa, the Ramada Inn on eastbound Route 46 in Wayne and the Howard Johnson Motel on westbound Route 3 in Clifton, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Charged with engaging in prostitution were:

Jennifer A. Polanco-Lapaix, 29, whose most recent address is listed as the Ramada Inn on Route 46 in Wayne;

Elizabeth D. Guzman-Laurer, 38, of the Bronx;

Ana M. Allen, 42 – also known as Anne Myriam Torres –of Morris Township;

Miriam Castano-Duran, 26, whose most recent address is listed as the Route 3 Howard Johnson’s in Clifton;

Kun Reynolds, 55, of Flushing, NY, who Berdnik said worked at the Clifton Asian Therapy Center on Lakeview Avenue – and also was charged with promoting prostitution;

Cui Zhenzi, 58 – also known as Zhen Zicui – also of Flushing, who was also charged with promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance at the therapy center.

Berdnik commended investigators who were assigned to the Quality of Life detail from his Bureau of Narcotics, Internet Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and Warrant Squad.

“Prostitution offenses oftentimes lead to other criminal activity, including narcotics distribution,” the sheriff noted.

