Passaic Sheriff's Warrants Sweep Nets 39 Defendants, Many Released Under Bail Reform

Clarence Jones
Clarence Jones Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A three-day warrant sweep by the Passaic County sheriff’s officers netted 39 arrests for a variety of offenses, including rape, robbery and weapons possession. Several of those charged were soon back on the street, however.

Among those arrested was 34-year-old Clarence Jones, who had dozens of envelopes and bags of heroin and crack when officers went to his Paterson home to execute a warrant, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Bernik said Thursday.

Jones was charged with various drug counts and released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

“I want to commend the detectives involved in this operation," the sheriff said.

