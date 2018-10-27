Paterson Construction Worker Falls To Death From Building Roof

A construction worker fell to his death from the roof of a building Tuesday morning in Paterson, authorities said.

Joseph Perillo, 56 of Woodland Park, fell from a Michigan Avenue building and into an empty dumpster at 9:13 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a release.

Perillo was found by first responders with serious injuries and was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators are on scene, and there is no evidence of foul play is suspected, the release says.

