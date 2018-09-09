Contact Us
Breaking News: Oradell Man Charged With Cutting Father's Throat
Paterson Dealer Admits Selling Thousands Of Heroin Pills Disguised As Percoset

Jerry DeMarco
Martin Luther King Jr. federal courthouse, Newark
Martin Luther King Jr. federal courthouse, Newark Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A Paterson drug dealer admitted in federal court in Newark on Wednesday that he made and sold thousands of heroin-packed pills that he made to look like Percoset.

Juan Vidal, 33, told a U.S. District Court judge that he and fellow defendant Karen Rojas distributed thousands of pills he’d made at his home using a press for $5 each between this past February and April.

A buyer who cooperated with the government secretly recorded Rojas providing 40 pills for $200, after which she said that Vidal needed to “get supplies” in order to fulfill the buyer’s request for 100 to 150 of them, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Although it wasn’t disclosed Wednesday morning, Vidal likely agreed to testify against Rojas if she goes to trial as part of his plea deal with the government in exchange for leniency at his scheduled Dec. 18 sentencing.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to Vidal’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rahul Agarwal, deputy chief of his Criminal Division.

