Paterson HS Teacher Who Offered Students Money For Sex Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison

A former Paterson high school teacher who admitted offering to pay students for sex was sentenced to a plea-bargained three years in state prison.

Thomas Weir, a 56-year-old former teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson, was arrested on five years ago after authorities learned that he was having sexually explicit chats with three students of the school over Facebook and through text messages.

Weir "was seeking to engage in sexual acts with the students in exchange for money," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.In exchange for a more lenient sentence, Weir pleaded guilty this past August to child endangerment, attempted child endangerment and engaging in prostitution.

Superior Court Judge Marilyn C. Clark sentenced Mr. Weir to three years to be served at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel.

Once he's released, he will be under lifetime parole supervision and must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

He also agreed to surrender his New Jersey teaching license as part of his deal with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Christopher R. Freid.

