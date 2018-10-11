Paterson Man Charged With Having Cybersex With Girl, 13

A 31-year-old Paterson man had cybersex with a 13-year-old girl, said authorities who arrested him.

Daquan Tyshon Thomas was arrested at his job in West Caldwell by members of the Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Thomas “enticed [the girl] to engage in sexual activity via private communications” that were “recorded and later sent to the victim,” Berdnik said.

He remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with two counts each of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, luring and enticing a minor and child endangerment.

Thomas also was charged with manufacturing, possessing, maintaining and distributing child pornography.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Sexual Investigations Unit assisted, Berdnik said.

The sheriff said he and his staff have zero tolerance for individuals who exploit and sexually assault children.

