Paterson Man Who Had 2,600 Child Porn Images -- Some With Toddlers -- Could Be Free In 5 Years

Jerry DeMarco
Omar Saloukha
Omar Saloukha Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man who was convicted of collecting more than 2,600 videos and still images of child pornography – some of them involving toddlers -- must spend at least five years in state prison before he’s eligible for parole.

Superior Court Judge Justine Niccollai sentenced 30-year-old Omar Saloukha in Paterson to eight years each, to run at the same time, on a pair of child endangerment convictions.

Jurors found Saloukha guilty of both charges on Sept. 11.

Members of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found a “meticulous inventory” of images at Saloukha’s Crooks Avenue apartment, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said following his arrest in May 2017.

They also found proof during a two-month investigation that Saloukha had “utilized different file-sharing programs to obtain and share the child pornography,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Assistant Prosecutor Kelly M. Walsh handled the case.

