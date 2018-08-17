Paterson PD: Officer Nabs Sports Bar Burglar

Moments after a local sports bar was burglarized, Paterson police had a suspect in custody, authorities said Monday.

Jose Luis Rosario, 39, of Paterson already was wanted in connection with another burglary when he broke in through the front door of the Colt Café on Church Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday and swiped the cash register, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Thanks to a witness’ description, Officer Fravlin Munoz found Rosario – cut up from the front-door glass -- in the area of Van Houten Avenue and Auburn Street, Speziale said.

Officer Selba Perez assisted Munoz in identifying and arresting the tattooed Rosarion, he said.

Police recovered the register, charged Rosario with burglary and began examining whether he might be connected to other recent downtown break-ins.

Rosario, meanwhile, remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

