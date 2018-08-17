Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Operation Mother's Attic': State Snags Six Rogue Moving Companies From Bergen, Passaic
DV Pilot police & fire

Paterson PD: Officer Nabs Sports Bar Burglar

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Colt Café, Church Street, Paterson
Colt Café, Church Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Moments after a local sports bar was burglarized, Paterson police had a suspect in custody, authorities said Monday.

Jose Luis Rosario, 39, of Paterson already was wanted in connection with another burglary when he broke in through the front door of the Colt Café on Church Street just before 8 a.m. Sunday and swiped the cash register, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Thanks to a witness’ description, Officer Fravlin Munoz found Rosario – cut up from the front-door glass -- in the area of Van Houten Avenue and Auburn Street, Speziale said.

Officer Selba Perez assisted Munoz in identifying and arresting the tattooed Rosarion, he said.

Police recovered the register, charged Rosario with burglary and began examining whether he might be connected to other recent downtown break-ins.

Rosario, meanwhile, remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.