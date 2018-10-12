Paterson Police Called To Street Fight Seize Illegal Handgun

Paterson police responding to a report of a late-night street fight seized a city man who they said pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and tossed it away as they approached him.

Nazere Trent, 19, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on Monday following his arrest just after 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 11th Avenue and East 23rd Street, records show.

He was charged with illegal weapons offenses.

Trent was with another man when Street Crime Unit detectives said they saw him ditch the gun, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives William Hermann and Anthony Castronova took both into custody, while Detective Sgt. Rick

LaTrecchia and Detective James Jenkins secured the weapon.

It “will be submitted to the state ballistics laboratory for further examination to determine if it had been used in any previous incidents,” Speziale said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.