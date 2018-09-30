Paterson Shooter Captured In Maryland Convicted Of Gunning Down Father Of Six

More than 2½ years after U.S. Marshals tracked him nearly 150 miles to a small northeast Maryland town, jurors convicted a Paterson man of murder for gunning down a father of six on a city street.

Charles M. Grant, 34, faces a possible life sentence for shooting 40-year-old Isaac “Blaze” Tucker in the face, chest and back, killing him, on East 16th Street, killing him, before dawn on Feb. 23, 2015.

Why Grant did it wasn’t established during the five-week trial in Paterson.

Jurors were convinced, however, that Grant shot Tucker at close range just after 2 a.m. after they’d walked a few blocks from a liquor store.

Tucker was planning to open a restaurant with an insurance inheritance.

Grant, meanwhile, was being sought for another shooting two months earlier in the area of 12th Avenue and East 16th Street. The 26-year-old victim survived his injuries.

After killing Tucker, Grant fled to Elkton, MD, where the Marshals found and arrested him with help from Maryland State Police there.

Besides murder, the jurors convicted Grant of two counts of illegal weapons possession.

Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed revoked Grant's $1 million bail and ordered him held in the Passaic County Jail. The judge scheduled sentencing for Nov. 2.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Jorge E. Morales handled the case.

