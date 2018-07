Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale will be co-producing a new crime show with "American Chopper" executive producer Franco Porporino Jr., RadarOnline reports.

The show is in pre-production with Tent City Productions/Fremantle Media and will highlight dramatic reenactments of some of Speziale's most famous cases, including his take down of the Cali Drug Cartel, the article says.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.