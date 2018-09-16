Paterson Woman Admits Selling Thousands Of Heroin Pills Disguised As Percocet

A Paterson woman admitted in federal court in Newark on Wednesday that she sold thousands of heroin-packed pills that her boyfriend made to look like Percocet.

Karen Rojas, 28, told a U.S. District Court judge that she and Juan Vidal distributed thousands of pills for $5 each that he’d made at their home using a press between this past February and April.

A buyer who cooperated with the government secretly recorded Rojas providing 40 pills for $200, after which she said that Vidal needed to “get supplies” in order to fulfill the buyer’s request for 100 to 150 of them, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Rojas's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Vidal -- who took a deal from the government and pleaded guilty last week -- is to be sentenced the day before.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rahul Agarwal, deputy chief of his Criminal Division.

******

******

