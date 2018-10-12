Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cabbie Captures Illegal Immigrant With Knife Who Robbed Woman At Cliffside Park Bus Stop
DV Pilot police & fire

PD: Worker Injured After Falling Through Roof Of Fair Lawn Auto Dealership Was On Cleanup Job

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn police helped EMTs get the victim in the ambulance while directing his co-workers to the hospital.
Fair Lawn police helped EMTs get the victim in the ambulance while directing his co-workers to the hospital. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A member of a crew cleaning up trash on the roof of a Fair Lawn auto dealership Sunday morning tripped and fell 25 feet through a skylight to the showroom below, authorities said.

The worker -- a New York man working for Eagle Construction of Haledon -- sustained a head injury after the noontime mishap at Glen Toyota, police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Police forced their way into the Maple Avenue dealership, which is closed on Sundays, to get to him, Metzler said.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the sergeant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.