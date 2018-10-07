Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Pedestrian, 27, Struck In Elmwood Park

Jerry DeMarco
Broadway near East 54th Street in Elmwood Park.
Broadway near East 54th Street in Elmwood Park.

A 27-year-old Elmwood Park man was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night.

The victim was trying to cross Broadway (Route 4) about eight blocks from his East 54th Street home when the 1991 Toyota truck heading east hit him around 7 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with head and chest injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

An investigation was continuing.

