Pedestrian, 76, Clings To Life After Being Struck By PSE&G Truck In Bergenfield

A 76-year-old Bergenfield man sustained a critical head injury after he was struck by a PSE&G truck outside his home Friday morning, authorities said.

Robert Armbruster was struck around 10:20 a.m.as he crossed South Washington Avenue heading east from the Magnolia Court apartments, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

The 55-year-old driver had just turned left, heading south, from Magnolia Street, he said.

Due to the severity of the injury, the Bergen County Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was called to assist in the investigation, the captain said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Armbruster to Hackensack University Medical Center.

No summonses were issued, Rabboh said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

