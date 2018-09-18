Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Saudino Resigns As Sheriff Over Racist, Homophobic Remarks
DV Pilot police & fire

Pedestrian, 76, Clings To Life After Being Struck By PSE&G Truck In Bergenfield

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to HUMC.
The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to HUMC. Photo Credit: Contributed photo

A 76-year-old Bergenfield man sustained a critical head injury after he was struck by a PSE&G truck outside his home Friday morning, authorities said.

Robert Armbruster was struck around 10:20 a.m.as he crossed South Washington Avenue heading east from the Magnolia Court apartments, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

The 55-year-old driver had just turned left, heading south, from Magnolia Street, he said.

Due to the severity of the injury, the Bergen County Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was called to assist in the investigation, the captain said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Armbruster to Hackensack University Medical Center.

No summonses were issued, Rabboh said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.