Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Occupant Extricated After Rollover Crash On Route 17 In Ramsey
DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTO: Car Crash Snaps Hawthorne Utility Pole

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lincoln Avenue was temporarily closed between Central and Parker avenues after the crash. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE
There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

A sedan severed a utility pole on a rain-slicked road Friday afternoon in Hawthorne.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue at the corner of Dixie Avenue.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Lincoln Avenue was temporarily closed between Central and Parker avenues.

******

ALSO SEE: Ramsey firefighters extricated the driver of an overturned Jeep after a crash with an SUV Friday afternoon on rain-slicked southbound Route 17.

https://mahwah.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/photos-occupant-extricated-after-rollover-crash-on-route-17-in-ramsey/741516/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.