The adult female driver of a Buick sedan was transported to The Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries after her car plowed into a tree in Ridgewood Wednesday afternoon.

There were no other passengers in the four-door vehicle when it drove into the tree at 231 North Monroe Street, just after 4:15 p.m.

BOYD A. LOVING ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

