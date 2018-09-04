PHOTOS: 15-Year-Old Deaf, Blind Dog Dumped In Industrial Area Placed In Hospice

UPDATE: A deaf and blind senior dog who authorities said was dumped from a car in Teterboro by her Fort Lee owner is being placed in hospice, Bergen County SPCA officials said Friday.

Bruna '"is 15 and deaf and blind," said Debra Yankow, director of the Bergen County Animal Shelter . "It's best for her to live the rest of her life in a loving hospice."

Bruna was brought to the shelter in Teterboro by a good Samaritan who found her after a search.

Someone in another car saw Bruna being dumped around 4 p.m. Saturday on Industrial Avenue and gave authorities the license plate number and a description of the vehicle, the SPCA said.

That led investigators from the Bergen County SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division to 59-year-old Tania Connelly of Fort Lee, who was issued a complaint summons charging her with “inflict[ing] unnecessary cruelty upon a living animal” by abandoning the aging dog in a public place.

Connelly signed a surrender form that would have allowed Bruna to be adopted without waiting for the case to be resolved, but SPCA officials said Friday that a veterinarian recommended hospice care.

Connelly, meanwhile, is scheduled to answer the charge in Superior Court in Hackensack on Sept. 20.

TO REPORT INCIDENTS of ANIMAL CRUELTY in BERGEN COUNTY: bergenspca.org/report-animal-cruelty

OR CALL the Bergen County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline round-the-clock: (201) 573-8900.

If you believe that the situation is an immediate emergency, dial 911. Then click on the above link.

