PHOTOS: Allendale Rollover Crash Takes Out Utility Pole

A utility pole was demolished in a rollover crash Monday morning in Allendale that sent at least one occupant to a local hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

A flatbed tow truck removed the vehicle after the crash on busy Franklin Turnpike -- which remained closed indefinitely.

Allendale police, firefighters and EMS responded. Ramsey police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

