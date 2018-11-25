Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Disabled Elderly Driver Crashes Sedan Into Paramus Lighting Store Showroom

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The woman lost control of her Honda Accord while trying to make a U-turn in the parking lot, police said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Inside looking out. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A building inspector was summoned to evaluate the structure's integrity. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A disabled elderly driver was OK Tuesday night after her car plowed into the Capitol Lighting store on Route 17 in Paramus.

The woman lost control of her Honda Accord while trying to make a U-turn in the parking lot, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The sedan crashed into the front of the store, causing moderate damage to the facade and scattering several lighting fixtures in the showroom.

A building inspector was summoned to evaluate the structure's integrity.

A flatbed tow truck removed the damaged Accord.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.