Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Downed Tree Ignites Saddle Brook Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The truck and garage were destroyed. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
No injuries were reported. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD
Saddle River Road and Riverview Place in Saddle Brook. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD
The tree fell on nearby Birk Street, bringing down the utility lines. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A fallen tree dragged power lines onto a pickup truck parked in a Saddle Brook driveway Tuesday night, igniting a fire that destroyed the vehicle and a detached garage.

Power to several customers was cut during the 9:35 p.m. two-alarm blaze at the corner of Saddle River Road and Riverview Place, which also slightly damaged the house, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The tree fell on nearby Birk Street, bringing down the utility lines, Kugler said.

Firefighters from Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Paramus and Rochelle Park assisted their township colleagues.

No injuries were reported.

PSE&G restored power to area customers less than an hour later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.