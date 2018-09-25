PHOTOS: Electrical Explosion Draws Large Response To Hasbrouck Heights Hilton

Firefighters quickly doused an electrical fire that followed a small explosion Friday morning at the Hilton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights.

No injuries were at the evacuated hotel just off northbound Route 17.

The explosion occurred in a basement electrical room at the rear loading area just after 7 a.m., instantly drawing firefighters from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie South Hackensack and Wood-Ridge, responders said.

Firefighters doused the blaze, checked for possible extension, evacuated the hotel, searched for possible victims, then ventilated the building. Guests were allowed to return about two hours later.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad was also among the responders to the three-alarm call, as was PSE&G.

