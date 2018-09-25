Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Clifton Bank Robbery: Corrado's Market Employees Help Catch Ex-Con, 46
PHOTOS: Electrical Explosion Draws Large Response To Hasbrouck Heights Hilton

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The call came in just after 7 a.m. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Smith
At the scene. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Responders included Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie South Hackensack and Wood-Ridge, as well as PSE&G. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Smith
The explosion occurred in a basement electrical room at the rear loading area, responders said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Smith

Firefighters quickly doused an electrical fire that followed a small explosion Friday morning at the Hilton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights.

No injuries were at the evacuated hotel just off northbound Route 17.

The explosion occurred in a basement electrical room at the rear loading area just after 7 a.m., instantly drawing firefighters from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry, Moonachie South Hackensack and Wood-Ridge, responders said.

Firefighters doused the blaze, checked for possible extension, evacuated the hotel, searched for possible victims, then ventilated the building. Guests were allowed to return about two hours later.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad was also among the responders to the three-alarm call, as was PSE&G.

