PHOTOS: Glen Rock Basement Blaze Injures Firefighter

Jerry DeMarco
No residents were injured, responders said.
A basement fire that sent smoke billowing through a single-family Glen Rock house Thursday night injured a borough firefighter, though not seriously, responders at the scene said.

Colleagues from several departments joined borough firefighters or provided backup to the South Maple Avenue blaze.

They included Fair Lawn, Hawthorne, Midland Park, Paramus, Ridgewood and Wyckoff.

Glen Rock police and EMS also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

