Northern Valley Daily Voice
PHOTOS: Homeowner, Firefighter Injured In Furious Wallington Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Flames engulfed the home.
Flames engulfed the home. Photo Credit: James Wood Sr.

UPDATE: The owner of a Wallington home destroyed by a furious fire that broke out late Tuesday night was hospitalized with burns, as was a firefighter who got a piece of glass in his eye, responders said.

Police arrived just after 10 p.m. to find flames engulfing the more-than 75-year-old, 2,450-square-foot Lester Street home at the corner of Halstead Avenue.

Both the homeowner and the firefighter were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center along with the seriously injured homeowner, responders said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the three-alarm blaze.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, Hasbrouck Heights, East Rutherford, Lodi, Passaic, Rutherford and Wood-Ridge were among those who assisted their borough colleagues.

PHOTOS ABOVE: James Wood Sr.

PHOTOS BELOW: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

