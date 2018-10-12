Contact Us
PHOTOS: How Do Those Heroes Free People Trapped In Cars? Ramsey Rescue Shows Youngsters

Jerry DeMarco
The demonstration was both entertaining and "a sobering visual to these youngsters about the risks of distracted and impaired driving." Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Rescue
Members also hope the event encourages youngsters and their parents “to volunteer in some way for the support of your communities." Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Rescue
The event included a tour of a rescue vehicle. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Rescue

Youngsters gasped as members of Ramsey Rescue sawed off doors and roofs of vehicles during a pair of mock vehicle extrications over the weekend.

Applause at ScoutFest erupted at one point as a roof was removed.

As entertaining as it was, the demonstration at Darlington County Park in Mahwah was still “a sobering visual to these youngsters about the risks of distracted and impaired driving, which is deadly serious business,” Ramsey Rescue President Michael Yevchak said.

Members also hope the event – which included tours of one of the heavy rescue trucks -- encourages youngsters and their parents “to volunteer in some way for the support of your communities,” Yevchak said.

Anyone interested in Joining Ramsey Rescue can contact him at: President@RamseyRescue.com

The squad has various types of membership – full, administrative and driver-only – and accepts volunteer 14 and older.

