PHOTOS: Huge Tree Falls At Crestwood Lake, Damaging 4 Cars, In Area Where Children Play

No one was injured when a huge tree fell Monday in an area where children play at Crestwood Lake in Allendale, damaging four cars.

A Toyota Camry and a Honda Odyssey minivan had to be towed after the Labor Day afternoon incident.

Besides the lake, the 71-acre municipal facility on West Crescent Avenue includes three beaches, several sports fields and The Red Barn pavilion -- available to Allendale residents or businesses by permit.

