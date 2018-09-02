Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In Ramsey
DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Huge Tree Falls At Crestwood Lake, Damaging 4 Cars, In Area Where Children Play

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Honda van, Toyota sedan got the worst of it. Photo Credit: Lorraine Ash for DAILY VOICE
Children play in the area of Crestwood Lake in Allendale. Photo Credit: Lorraine Ash for DAILY VOICE
Where the tree snapped. Photo Credit: Lorraine Ash for DAILY VOICE
Aftermath Photo Credit: Lorraine Ash for DAILY VOICE

No one was injured when a huge tree fell Monday in an area where children play at Crestwood Lake in Allendale, damaging four cars.

A Toyota Camry and a Honda Odyssey minivan had to be towed after the Labor Day afternoon incident.

Besides the lake, the 71-acre municipal facility on West Crescent Avenue includes three beaches, several sports fields and The Red Barn pavilion -- available to Allendale residents or businesses by permit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.