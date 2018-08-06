PHOTOS: No One Hurt In Hawthorne Sedan Explosion

Authorities were trying to determine why an unoccupied Mercedes sedan exploded Thursday morning in Hawthorne.

No one was injured in the 10:45 a.m. blast and fire on Lafayette Avenue, which was quickly doused by township firefighters. The blast damaged a sign at a nearby business.

Area businesses and apartments were briefly evacuated.

The street was temporarily closed between Utter and Vreeland avenues.

Michael Jannicelli contributed to this account.

