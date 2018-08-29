Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Occupant Extricated After Rollover Crash On Route 17 In Ramsey

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. Photo Credit: Shamira Staton for DAILY VOICE
Both the Jeep and an SUV had to be towed. Photo Credit: Shamira Staton for DAILY VOICE
The 2:25 p.m. crash tied up both sides of the highway. Photo Credit: Shamira Staton for DAILY VOICE
Two vehicles, including the overturned Jeep, had to be towed. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

PHOTOS: Ramsey firefighters extricated the driver of an overturned Jeep after a crash with an SUV Friday afternoon on rain-slicked southbound Route 17.

The Jeep driver -- a 32-year-old Manalapan man, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Police Chief Bryan Gurney said weren't life-threatening after Ramsey Rescue responders got him out of the vehicle.

The SUV driver wasn't injured, the chief said.

Power was temporarily cut to Lincoln Plaza off Airmount Avenue following the 2:25 p.m. crash, which took out a sign for the shopping and left the smashed Jeep overturned in the parking lot.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.