PHOTOS: Occupant Extricated After Rollover Crash On Route 17 In Ramsey

PHOTOS: Ramsey firefighters extricated the driver of an overturned Jeep after a crash with an SUV Friday afternoon on rain-slicked southbound Route 17.

The Jeep driver -- a 32-year-old Manalapan man, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Police Chief Bryan Gurney said weren't life-threatening after Ramsey Rescue responders got him out of the vehicle.

The SUV driver wasn't injured, the chief said.

Power was temporarily cut to Lincoln Plaza off Airmount Avenue following the 2:25 p.m. crash, which took out a sign for the shopping and left the smashed Jeep overturned in the parking lot.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.