PHOTOS: Rollover Crash Closes Route 4 In Paramus, One Victim Serious

A car overturned in a collision with a Jeep before dawn Sunday on Route 4 in Paramus, seriously injuring one of two people who were hospitalized, authorities said.

The westbound highway remained closed after 9 a.m. as an investigation continued into the 2:40 a.m. crash, which covered a stretch of roadway that continued nearly 100 yards, leaving the sedan on its roof in the Kohls parking lot.

Power was knocked out to dozens of customers in the area.

Responding along with borough police were the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the borough and county Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, , Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

