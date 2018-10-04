PHOTOS: Speeding Mustang Driver In Fiery Truck Crash Was Drunk, New Milford PD Charges

A drunk driver crashed a speeding Mustang into a box truck, which then burst into flames before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The Ford driver and the trucker were both taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries by ambulances from HUMC and Holy Name Medical Center after the 3 a.m. crash at New Bridge and Old Bridge roads, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Both had already gotten out of their vehicles when police found the donut delivery truck on its side engulfed in flames, Van Saders said.

Juan Betancourth, 31, of Englewood lost control of the speeding Mustang on westbound New Bridge Road, sending it into oncoming traffic and hitting the truck, the lieutenant said.

New Milford and River Edge firefighters extinguished the blaze, he said.

Tuminos Towing removed the vehicles and clean up the debris and a substantial fluid spill, Van Saders said.

Police issued several summonses to the Mustang driver -- including DWI, reckless driving, driving an unsafe vehicle (bald tires) and speeding.

Criminal charges were pending, Van Saders said.

New Bridge Road was closed for six hours during the investigation and clean up.

River Edge and Teaneck Police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, and the New Milford and Teaneck DPWs assisted, Van Saders said.

