PHOTOS: Utility Pole Crash Strings Wires Across Route 17, Closes Highway

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters had to extricate the driver. Photo Credit: Terri Simonelli for DAILY VOICE
Wires were strung across the entire highway. Photo Credit: Terry Simonelli for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: Terry Simonelli for DAILY VOICE

Route 17 was closed in both directions in Upper Saddle River for hours after a Sunday afternoon crash strung utility wires across the entire highway.

Members of Ramsey Rescue Squad 423 members popped a door to extricate the driver and two passengers after the car toppled a utility pole just before 3 p.m. near the Ramsey border, responders said.

Two injuries were considered serious, while a third wasn't, Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Jams extended for miles both ways.

Ramsey police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with ambulances from Upper Saddle River and The Valley Hospital and neighboring police departments.

