Hawthorne police took a motorist suspected of DWI into custody Thursday morning after she drove the wrong way into a car wash.

The entire bumper of the Hyundai Elantra came off in the incident at the Hawthorne Car Wash on Goffle Road just before 11 a.m.

A tow truck was summoned to remove the sedan as the woman -- who had a dog with her -- was taken into custody.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

