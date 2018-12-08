Police: Clifton Driver, 15, Passenger Jump From Moving Stolen Car

A 15-year-old boy and a companion jumped from a stolen car while it was moving before dawn Tuesday during a brief police chase in Clifton that ended with him in custody.

Officer Jessenia Levy was patrolling the area of Hazel Street and Grant Avenue around 1:20 a.m. when she spotted the 2004 Honda Accord, which had been reported stolen a day earlier, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

She tried pulling the car over, with assistance from Sgt. Robert Domski and Officer Edgar Duran.

Suddenly, both the driver and front-seat passenger jumped from the Honda, which crashed into a nearby car, Bracken said.

Both fled into a neighborhood near Crooks Avenue, he said.

A perimeter was established and a Passaic County sheriff’s K-9 unit summoned.

Clifton Police Officer Thomas Sucameli and K-9 Justice found the 15-year-old city resident hiding under a car on Crooks Avenue.

His companion vanished.

Police produced a delinquency complaint – to be heard in the Family Division of Superior Court in Paterson -- charging the captured teen with receiving stolen property, obstruction and resisting arrest. Then they released him to an adult.

