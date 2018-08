A severely drunken girl had to be hospitalized after Franklin Lakes police crashed an underage drinking party Sunday night, authorities said.

Matthew Lyons, 19, was arrested on charges of providing alcohol to minors after the 11:20 p.m. incident on Scioto Drive. He was released pending a hearing.

Franklin Lakes Ambulance Corps took the teenage girl to The Valley Hospital.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.