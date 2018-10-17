Contact Us
Police Don't Know Who Victim Struck, Killed By SUV In Elmwood Park Is, Seek Public's Help

The man was struck near the 7-Eleven and Orange Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Elmwood Park police asked the public for help Saturday morning identifying a man who was struck and killed the night before on a notorious stretch of Broadway (Route 4) where another man was killed just a month earlier.

The victim was struck by an eastbound 2014 Ford Explorer near the 7-Eleven and Orange Avenue around 10 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Foligno said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the county sheriff's Burea of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The chief described Friday night's victim as Hispanic, possibly in his late 40s, with dark hair and a stocky build, and about 5-foot-7.

He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and an Abercrombie t-shirt.

Anyone with information that will help identify him is asked to contact Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700 .

A 55-year-old Elmwood Park man was struck and killed by an SUV in the same area on Sept. 18 -- just 31 days before Friday's fatal crash. That incident was ruled an accident and no charges were filed.

