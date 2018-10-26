Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Police: Driver Had Kids, Heroin In Car During Route 80 Stop

Cecilia Levine
Joshua J. Lindfors of Pennsylvania.
Joshua J. Lindfors of Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Wayne PD

A Pennsylvania man not only had heroin, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in his car when Wayne police stopped him -- but two children as well, authorities said.

Officers Mark Ciavirella and Ryan Vallaro stopped 29-year-old Joshua J. Lindfors' red Hyundai sedan with "obvious equipment violations" just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 80 west when they found a marijuana pipe, 25 glassine envelopes stamped "PANDORA" containing heroin, two used envelopes also stamped "PANDORA," a Ziplock bag containing marijuana and a hypodermic needle uncapped, Wayne Police Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Lindorfs of Dingmans, P.A. -- who did not have a valid drivers license -- was arrested on seven charges relating to child endangerment, drug possession and an expired drivers license, Martin said.

He tested negative for drug use and the children were handed over to the other adult in the vehicle, police said.

Lindorfs is being held in the Passaic County Jail.

