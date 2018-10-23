Contact Us
Police: Drunk Man Grabbed Ridgewood Employee's Wrist, Pulled Her To Curb

The incident occurred at Racefaster in Ridgewood.
The incident occurred at Racefaster in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a Ridgewood running store employee in what authorities who charged him are calling a random attack.

A Racefaster associate was trying to lock the front door of the North Broad Street shop when a man later identified as Juan Landaverde Pena of Waldwick grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her to the curb at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Ridgewood police told Daily Voice.

The employee gave police a description of Landaverde Pena, who was fled the scene but was later located by Ridgewood police at the train station across the street, authorities said.

Landaverde Pena was transported to headquarters where he was served a criminal complaint for simple assault, and then transported to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus under the state Alcohol Treatment and Rehabilitation Act, police said.

